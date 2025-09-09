Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,096 Shares of Nokia Corporation $NOK

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,096 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOK. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nokia by 129.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,572,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,005 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,550,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nokia by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,675,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,926,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

