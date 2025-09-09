Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 72,404 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,404 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $10,755,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 169.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 277,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 174,367 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,184,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after buying an additional 158,192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5,949.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 565.3% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 67,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 56,947 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 5.82%.The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Further Reading

