Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 187,043 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,043 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $34,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,701 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after acquiring an additional 273,860 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,667,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,011,425.58. The trade was a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,523,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 610,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,656,973.08. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,767,854 shares of company stock worth $569,828,413. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 15.8%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $117.70.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.