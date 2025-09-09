Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 4,547 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $41,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,148,000. Finally, Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,264,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $310.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.68. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $357.00.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.