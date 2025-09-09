Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Titan America SA $TTAM

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,442,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Titan America during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Titan America in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Venator Management LLC bought a new position in Titan America in the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Titan America in the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Titan America in the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000.

Shares of NYSE TTAM opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Titan America SA has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Titan America ( NYSE:TTAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $429.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.95 million. Titan America’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTAM. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Titan America in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Titan America in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

