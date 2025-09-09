Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,874 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Equity Residential worth $32,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Equity Residential by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,275,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,529,000 after acquiring an additional 276,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.