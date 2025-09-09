Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 42,763 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $43,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

