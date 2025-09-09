Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 67,635 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,635 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Church & Dwight worth $41,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,410,000 after acquiring an additional 750,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,028,000 after buying an additional 79,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,404,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,823,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 688,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,864,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,191,000 after buying an additional 68,896 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.