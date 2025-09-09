Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of DTE Energy worth $40,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $134.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.12. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $115.59 and a one year high of $142.05.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

