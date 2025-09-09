Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Darden Restaurants worth $34,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 46,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $107,031.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,816.95. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.98 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

