Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in STERIS plc $STE

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of STERIS worth $40,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of STE stock opened at $248.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.61 and a 200 day moving average of $232.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.95. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $252.79.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

