Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $39,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.15. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

