Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $36,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $4,376,918. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $239.57 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $160.94 and a one year high of $246.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

