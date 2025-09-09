Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. $CCRN

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,058,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.15% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $34,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 172,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Cross Country Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $274.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.67 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

