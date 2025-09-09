Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $32.50 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $32,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,510,602,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,775,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,706,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,345,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 58,570.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,540,000 after purchasing an additional 696,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $626.70 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $589.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

