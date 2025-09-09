Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $33.29 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Xylem worth $33,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5%

XYL stock opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.29. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.