Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $33.69 Million Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $33,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,265,000 after buying an additional 1,715,541 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,843,000 after buying an additional 1,139,009 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $152,973,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 30,393.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,513,000 after purchasing an additional 369,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 394.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,497,000 after purchasing an additional 320,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $191.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.96 and a 200-day moving average of $224.73. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $186.81 and a 1-year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $247.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $280.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.