Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $33.95 Million Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,684 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $33,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,987 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,446 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,772 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 7,883,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,087,000 after purchasing an additional 945,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 790,919 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.53.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $252.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.89 and its 200-day moving average is $250.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

