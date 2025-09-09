Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $37.10 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of DexCom worth $37,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $554,893,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 37.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 171.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,971 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,371.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,019 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,455,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,240,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,411. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

