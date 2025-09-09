Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $37.96 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of General Mills worth $37,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

