Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $38.69 Million Stock Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 3,054.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,050 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.53% of GeneDx worth $38,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,645,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGS. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 target price on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of WGS opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,586.60 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 0.39%.The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total transaction of $4,846,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,284 shares in the company, valued at $13,148,053.20. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $60,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,007,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,566,127.60. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,641 shares of company stock valued at $67,551,904 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

