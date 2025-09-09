Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $38.91 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 954,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $38,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.8%

FHI stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

