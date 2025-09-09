Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $40.92 Million Position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $40,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 352.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,172,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 317.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518,011 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 193.4% in the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 10,428,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,576 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,661,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,285,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,420,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,384 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Gas & Electric stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Argus raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Gas & Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

