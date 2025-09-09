Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,910 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $36,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

