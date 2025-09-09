Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.09% of Cactus worth $39,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cactus by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Cactus Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:WHD opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.53. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $70.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.28 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 16.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

