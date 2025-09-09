Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $32.74 Million in Metsera Inc. $MTSR

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,202,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metsera in the first quarter worth about $135,059,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,748,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,382,000. Alpha Wave Global LP purchased a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,894,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,395,000.
Metsera Trading Down 2.1%
MTSR stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Metsera Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Metsera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metsera in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Metsera in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Metsera Company Profile
Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
