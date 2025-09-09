Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $37,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 351.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,315,000 after buying an additional 585,853 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 384,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after buying an additional 133,052 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,768,000 after buying an additional 483,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visualize Group LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Visualize Group LP now owns 244,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 352.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

