Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 114,191 Shares of Heritage Financial Corporation $HFWA

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,382,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,191 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $33,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

HFWA opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

