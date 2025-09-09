Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 270,133 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 686,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,133 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $35,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 779,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,152 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 119,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

NVT stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,979,639.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,945.60. This represents a 24.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $1,851,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,491.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

