Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 31,179 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $34,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $15,303,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 888,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,793,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $3,754,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 85.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total value of $962,900.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,663.40. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,492.77. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,056 shares of company stock worth $2,096,949 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NIC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NIC opened at $137.59 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.21. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

