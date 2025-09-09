Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 74,539 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

