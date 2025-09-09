Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 75,247 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $34,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in State Street by 61.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,387,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in State Street by 127.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in State Street by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,764,000 after buying an additional 123,259 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

NYSE STT opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $116.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

