Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,148 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $43,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,820,000 after buying an additional 3,306,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,901,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,280 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,788.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,245,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,608,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,277 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. Centene Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The business had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Centene and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

