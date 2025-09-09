American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,543 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,861 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 485.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 104,895 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 86,990 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.40.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

