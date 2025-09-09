American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. $AXL Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 902,469 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXL opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $724.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

