Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,403,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,742 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,592 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 77,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 272.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 111,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of American Noble Gas in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of American Noble Gas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Shares of INFY opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

