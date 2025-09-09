Amundi Boosts Stake in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 111,872 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.40% of Glaukos worth $22,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.42.

GKOS stock opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.51. Glaukos Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

