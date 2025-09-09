Amundi Buys 12,724 Shares of On Holding AG $ONON

Amundi raised its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.07% of ON worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,794 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 1.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ON by 8.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,344,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,979,000 after purchasing an additional 178,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at about $102,850,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,013,000 after purchasing an additional 196,270 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on ON and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

ONON stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

