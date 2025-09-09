Amundi Cuts Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Amundi lessened its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $23,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 71,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.96%.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 176,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $31,299,607.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 400,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,922,334.90. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 44,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $7,975,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274,422 shares of company stock worth $408,064,869 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

