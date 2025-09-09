Amundi Decreases Stake in Sanofi $SNY

Amundi cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,018 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 30.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

