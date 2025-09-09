Amundi Grows Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Amundi raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,954 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 395,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after buying an additional 264,322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,242,000 after buying an additional 232,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after buying an additional 210,107 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 166,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after buying an additional 129,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.54. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $68.63 and a one year high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.74). West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

