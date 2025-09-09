Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. $FAX

Amundi boosted its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 110,850 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

