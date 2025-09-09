Amundi Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,470 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

LNT opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

