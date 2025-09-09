Amundi Has $21.62 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $113,669,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,079,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,453,000 after buying an additional 2,374,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,169,000 after buying an additional 2,094,497 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,020,000 after buying an additional 1,349,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,859,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,835 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.4%

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

