Amundi Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Amundi reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.22% of Globe Life worth $22,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15,553.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,991,000 after buying an additional 776,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 393,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,917,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 420,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after buying an additional 161,302 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,323,000 after buying an additional 148,397 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.25. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.04 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $1,374,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,339.06. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,758,076.78. This represents a 40.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock worth $11,733,793. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

