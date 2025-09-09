Amundi Purchases 2,585 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Amundi raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $21,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,946.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,003.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,889.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.08 by $5.70. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 409 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 409 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price objective on First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

