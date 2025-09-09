Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Amundi raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 643,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,322 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Flex were worth $21,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 73.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,777,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,970 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 49,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 108.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 88.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $125,042.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 301,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,945,444.76. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $514,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,607.64. This trade represents a 37.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,550,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

