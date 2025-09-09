Amundi Sells 312,887 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,887 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 100,099 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

