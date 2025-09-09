Amundi Sells 675,681 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Amundi lessened its position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 675,681 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.21% of Range Resources worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Range Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

