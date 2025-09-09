Amundi Trims Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Amundi reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046,492 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $26,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 88,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

